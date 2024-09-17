POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chief Minister of West Bengal accepts Indian doctors' key demands
02:29
World
Chief Minister of West Bengal accepts Indian doctors' key demands
After days of protests and the removal of Kolkata’s top cop, the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee accepted some stipulations over security from junior doctors. Medics have been holding protests after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The incident triggered demonstrations across India, with groups demanding better security in government hospitals. Smita Sharma has more.
September 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?