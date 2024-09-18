World Share

Ukrainian troops tell TRT World they can advance with Western support

Ukrainian soldiers have told TRT World they can take more Russian territory if they are better equipped by Western allies. TRT World has exclusively been speaking to the troops who first crossed into Russia’s Kursk region, as part of Ukraine’s surprise offensive that has shifted the narrative around the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the United Nations into the Kursk as part of humanitarian operations. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been with Ukrainian special units in northern Ukraine, and sent us this report.