Hezbollah vows revenge after Lebanon pager explosions
World
In Lebanon where Hezbollah has vowed revenge after a wave of attacks in which hand-held pagers exploded across the country killed at least 9 people and injured nearly 3-thousand others. The devices mostly belonged to Hezbollah members. The group and Lebanese officials say it holds Israel fully responsible for detonating them. Hezbollah has been engaging in near-daily clashes with the Israeli army since the start of the war on Gaza. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
September 17, 2024
