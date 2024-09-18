POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What do we know about the pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria
02:21
World
What do we know about the pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria
A series of deadly pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria have killed at least nine people and injured over 2,750. The blasts targeted areas with high Hezbollah presence, such as southern Lebanon, Beirut’s suburbs, and the Syrian capital Damascus. Analysts suggest the pagers may have been hacked and triggered remotely by Israel, which has increased targeted attacks in the region amid escalating tensions since October 7, 2023.
September 18, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?