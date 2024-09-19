POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russians relocate to Serbia to escape military conscription
Russia's war in Ukraine has cost it economically, politically, and militarily, but still it continues a fight many consider to be illegitimate. In Europe, Serbia remains on friendly terms with Moscow, and over the past two and half years, Belgrade has become home to a vibrant Russian community, many choosing to move to the Serbian capital to escape conscription back home. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
September 19, 2024
