World Share

Russians relocate to Serbia to escape military conscription

Russia's war in Ukraine has cost it economically, politically, and militarily, but still it continues a fight many consider to be illegitimate. In Europe, Serbia remains on friendly terms with Moscow, and over the past two and half years, Belgrade has become home to a vibrant Russian community, many choosing to move to the Serbian capital to escape conscription back home. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.