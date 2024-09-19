POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Funerals were held in Beirut after two days of explosions
Lebanese citizens are on high alert after more booby-trapped communication devices exploded nationwide on Wednesday. Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated a day after thousands of pagers exploded, killing at least 25 more people and bringing the death toll to at least 37. No one has claimed responsibility, but the attacks are believed to have originated from Israel. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has resumed bombing Hezbollah targets and approved a plan for northern Israel. Melinda Nucifora has more.
September 19, 2024
