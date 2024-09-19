World Share

Hezbollah's leader warns Israel of speedy retaliation

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel of swift and just revenge, stating that the detonation of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies is a "declaration of war" against Lebanon. At least 37 people have been killed, and thousands more injured in the blasts across the country. The unprecedented attacks represent a major blow to Hezbollah, but Nasrallah insists they will not bring the group to its knees. Priyanka Navani has the story.