EU chief travels to flood-hit area in Europe, promises billions in aid
EU chief travels to flood-hit area in Europe, promises billions in aid
One thousand people have been evacuated in northern Italy's Emilia-Romagna due to devastating floods and landslides from Storm Boris. The storm is now moving south to Greece after causing severe flooding in central and eastern Europe. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has pledged over 11 billion dollars for recovery efforts during her visit to the affected area. Flood-hit countries are meeting in Poland to seek more EU funds for cleanup after the waters recede. Paul Hawkins has more.
September 19, 2024
