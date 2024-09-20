POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US doctor back from Gaza asks Biden to impose arms embargo on Israel
US doctor back from Gaza asks Biden to impose arms embargo on Israel
“Someone in Israel has decided that these children need to die, and someone in America has decided that that’s okay” US doctor Tammy Abughnaim, who has just returned from a humanitarian deployment in besieged Gaza, says more and more children are killed by gunshots from Israeli quadcopters just because they leave their tents. Abughnaim, an emergency physician from Chicago who has been twice to Gaza with the World Health Organization in March and July-August, says the majority of her patients were children. She tells TRT World that she has witnessed multiple war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel during her deployment and begs the Biden administration to call for an immediate arms embargo on Israel.
September 20, 2024
