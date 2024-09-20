World Share

Gender Wars in Canada

Canada's liberal policies on gender identity are reshaping the education and healthcare systems, but at what cost? This documentary dives deep into the devastating consequences of gender ideology that is tearing families apart. From the introduction of SOGI 1-2-3 in schools to the healthcare system's unchecked power, we hear the real stories of families and individuals left struggling to protect their children from policies that override parental rights and push irreversible decisions onto young minds. From the trauma of childhood abuse to the life-altering decisions of gender transition, this film reveals raw, unfiltered accounts of those who once believed they could escape their past only to realise their struggles were far deeper than physical appearances. "I thought transitioning would fix everything, but the internal struggle never went away.” One mother shares how her daughter, struggling with mental health issues, was pressured into believing she was born in the wrong body — without parental consent or involvement. Another reveals the threats her family received for simply questioning these policies. "The message we're sending to children is dangerous," one parent says, as they fight against a system more focused on social trends than academic or psychological well-being. This film isn’t just about identity — it's about survival, resilience, and reclaiming one’s truth. These brave voices are confronting the systems that failed them and speaking out for the children who still have a chance to be heard.