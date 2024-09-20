World Share

Israel's deadly air strike sends shockwaves through Beirut

Israel has carried out a targeted air strike in Beirut, resulting in multiple casualties and a wave of terror across the Lebanese capital. The attack comes after Hezbollah launched over a hundred rockets into northern Israel on Friday. This escalation follows a vow from Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, to retaliate against Israel for a previous deadly attack involving an explosive device.