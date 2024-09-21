POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Israel’s new assault in the occupied West Bank a doomed strategy?
06:55
World
Is Israel’s new assault in the occupied West Bank a doomed strategy?
Israel now sees the occupied West Bank as its most critical front after Gaza, declaring it a combat zone and repeating the same tactics used in its Gaza onslaught to suppress the Palestinian resistance, particularly in northern refugee camps.But why, despite their asymmetrical strength, are Israeli forces destined to fail in eradicating Palestinian resistance across the occupied West Bank?Palestinian analysts and journalists on the ground explain.
September 21, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?