New York braces for security lockdown as UNGA begins on Monday
02:10
World
New Yorkers are bracing for another security lockdown on their streets and bridges as the annual UN General Assembly begins on Monday. Security will be tight following recent assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump and the ongoing war on Gaza. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has a behind-the-scenes look at the Secret Service and the New York Police Department's enhanced security measures.
September 22, 2024
