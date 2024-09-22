POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US professor speaks of detainment, censorship over Gaza advocacy
US professor speaks of detainment, censorship over Gaza advocacy
When NYC professor Danny Shaw returned to the US from peace conferences, he was allegedly detained, intimidated and harassed by the FBI because of his Gaza advocacy. Shaw, who was sacked from his position after nearly two decades at John Jay College of Criminal Justice a few months ago for his support to Palestinian human rights, says his constitutional rights have been violated and is now pressing charges for unlawful termination. Shaw tells TRT World that police intimidation is part of the US’ domestic tactic to silence all forms of opposition to Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
September 22, 2024
