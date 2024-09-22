POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
‘Punks for Palestine’: Musician Adam Elara fuses pop punk and traditional Dabke
02:02
Culture
‘Punks for Palestine’: Musician Adam Elara fuses pop punk and traditional Dabke
“Punks for Palestine” You’ve probably never heard Dabke play like this before. TRT World speaks with LA-based musician Adam Elara about his music — a marriage of Dabke and Pop Punk to promote Palestinian resilience and keep the focus on besieged Gaza “If we could piss off as many Zionists in the Punk and Metal scene, it means we are doing a great job,” says Elara. #dabke #punk
September 22, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?