Civilians flee as Israeli strikes devastate Lebanon

The Lebanese government says 569 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since Monday. Of those victims, 50 are children and more than 90 are women. It's considered to be the largest and deadliest bombardment Lebanon has faced in decades and has resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians from the south. But Israel has maintained that it will continue with its retaliation until it achieves its goal. Priyanka Navani has more from Beirut.