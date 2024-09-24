POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Civilians flee as Israeli strikes devastate Lebanon
02:28
World
Civilians flee as Israeli strikes devastate Lebanon
The Lebanese government says 569 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since Monday. Of those victims, 50 are children and more than 90 are women. It's considered to be the largest and deadliest bombardment Lebanon has faced in decades and has resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians from the south. But Israel has maintained that it will continue with its retaliation until it achieves its goal. Priyanka Navani has more from Beirut.
September 24, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?