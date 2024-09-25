World Share

Dissanayake's challenge: can he transform Sri Lanka?

Can Sri Lanka's new Marxist president turn the island nation's fortune around? Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been elected as Sri Lanka's new president, ending decades of rule by political dynasties. With promises to support the working class, fight corruption, and renegotiate with global lenders, he faces enormous challenges. Can he live up to the expectations of a population desperate for change? Today's Newsmaker is Sri Lanka Guests: Umesh Moramudali Lecturer in Economics at the University of Colombo Aruna Kulatunga Former Adviser to President Ranil Wickremesinghe Prashan De Visser Founder and President of United Centenary Front Party #theNewsmakers #srilanka #anurakumaradissanayake