POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US and allies working on 21-day truce between Israel, Hezbollah
02:14
World
US and allies working on 21-day truce between Israel, Hezbollah
Several countries, including the United States, have issued a joint call for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon. Israel has intensified its attacks against Hezbollah, killing at least 660 people across the country this week alone. Earlier reports suggested that a ceasefire deal could be expected on Thursday. Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has denied that he's already responded to the truce plan. Malik Fuda reports.
September 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?