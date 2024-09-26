POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli ground offensive possible; airstrikes continue on Lebanon
01:30
World
Israeli ground offensive possible; airstrikes continue on Lebanon
Israeli officials have begun rejecting those international calls for a truce. Hezbollah has also yet to respond to the truce proposal. Meanwhile, both the group and the Israeli military continue to exchange strikes across the border. Lebanese Health Minister says over 70 thousand people have been displaced by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the country. Claire Herriot has the details.
September 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?