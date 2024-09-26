World Share

Ecuador imposes overnight blackouts amid record drought

The mayor of Quito, Pabel Munoz, has declared an emergency in the Ecuadorean capital due to fires that have besieged the region. This comes at a time when a drought — the worst in over 60 years — has plunged the hydropower-dependent country into an energy crisis. Diminished reservoirs have also left hydroelectric dams offline, leading to nationwide power cuts. Omer Bakkaloglu has the story.