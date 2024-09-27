POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Minorities concerned as Austria faces far-right shift
02:28
World
Minorities concerned as Austria faces far-right shift
As voters take to the polls in just a few days time, predictions suggest the anti-migrant FPO, founded in the 1950s by former Nazis, could narrowly emerge as the most popular party for the first time in the country’s post-war history. The victory would be a show of strength for the party, but what will it mean for the hundreds of thousands of non-Austrians living in the country? Shadia Edwards-Dashti investigates.
September 27, 2024
More Videos
