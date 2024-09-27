World Share

‘Arrest the criminal’: US activists protest Netanyahu’s visit

Thousands of protesters gather to demand the immediate arrest of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has just arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly and has been accused of ordering multiple war crimes in both Palestine’s Gaza and Lebanon.Activists tell TRT World they feel ashamed that the US allowed this visit.Earlier in the day, 25 activists were arrested by the police outside the UN headquarters after blocking the motorcade route of the Israeli Prime Minister.