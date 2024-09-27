POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African officials demand immediate reform of the Security Council
01:50
World
African officials demand immediate reform of the Security Council
“This is a historical injustice particularly against the continent of Africa that needs to be reversed”African officials attending the UN General Assembly in New York demand an immediate reform of the Security Council.They tell TRT World that Africa has been unfairly underrepresented in the UN body throughout history.With Oceania, Africa - the second most populated continent on planet Earth -, is the only region without a permanent seat and without veto power.
September 27, 2024
