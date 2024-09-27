POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Hints it Could Open a Cyber Agency Following Pager Attacks in Lebanon
Türkiye Hints it Could Open a Cyber Agency Following Pager Attacks in Lebanon
Türkiye is reviewing measures to secure electronic devices used by its armed forces. The stepped up security comes after a wave of pagers and walkie-talkies were remotely detonated across Lebanon killing more than 37 last week. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the device explosions, which has been increasing its air strikes against the group. Ankara says it will bolster its cybersecurity with some of its biggest defence companies, to ensure the safety of its hardware. Türkiye’s top diplomat said a more comprehensive national strategy to address the growing cyber threats is on the way. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan specifically mentioned the two days of remote device attacks in Lebanon that many suspect Israel was behind. The blasts killed several senior Hezbollah officials, including top commander Ibrahim Aqeel. Hezbollah responded by firing more than a hundred rockets into Israel, which was met with counterattacks across southern Lebanon that left more than a 100 people dead. Israel has also warned people in Beirut and elsewhere to evacuate, as fears grow of a wider war between the two neighbors. Guests: Alper Ozbilen Chairperson of Pavo Group Sahar Khamis Professor at University of Maryland Mahjoob Zweiri Professor at Qatar University
September 27, 2024
