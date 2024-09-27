World Share

Mario Draghi's €800 billion EU revival plan: Will it work?

Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says European economies are at risk of falling behind the US and China, if the EU does not invest 800 billion euros annually. But, will this be enough to make Europe globally competitive again? Guests: Vicky Pryce Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research Lorenzo Codogno Former Chief Economist at the Italian Treasury Jameel Ahmad Chief Analyst at GTC