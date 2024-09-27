POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mario Draghi's €800 billion EU revival plan: Will it work?
26:00
World
Mario Draghi's €800 billion EU revival plan: Will it work?
Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says European economies are at risk of falling behind the US and China, if the EU does not invest 800 billion euros annually. But, will this be enough to make Europe globally competitive again? Guests: Vicky Pryce Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research Lorenzo Codogno Former Chief Economist at the Italian Treasury Jameel Ahmad Chief Analyst at GTC
September 27, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?