POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel launched more than 40 strikes in southern Beirut
04:15
World
Israel launched more than 40 strikes in southern Beirut
The bombardment of Beirut has drawn swift criticism and could even prompt a military response. The US administration is also attempting to put some distance between itself and its closest ally in the region - but also preparing for what may happen next. Omar Baddar is a member of the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute. He explains the implications of this attack on Beirut
September 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?