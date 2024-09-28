September 28, 2024
04:15
04:15
Israel launched more than 40 strikes in southern Beirut
The bombardment of Beirut has drawn swift criticism and could even prompt a military response. The US administration is also attempting to put some distance between itself and its closest ally in the region - but also preparing for what may happen next. Omar Baddar is a member of the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute. He explains the implications of this attack on Beirut
