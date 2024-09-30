World Share

Palestinian infant born with health conditions due to Israeli airstrikes

“I inhaled a lot of fumes caused by the airstrikes, I realised that Sand has a condition in the brain” Shurooq Ayyad endured her pregnancy amid Israeli airstrikes and starvation in Gaza, giving birth to a sick infant named Sand, who suffered from hydrocephalus due to toxic gas exposure, displacement, and malnutrition. This condition resulted in partial paralysis, loss of movement, and a severed artery in the brain.