Palestinian infant born with health conditions due to Israeli airstrikes
01:11
World
Palestinian infant born with health conditions due to Israeli airstrikes
“I inhaled a lot of fumes caused by the airstrikes, I realised that Sand has a condition in the brain” Shurooq Ayyad endured her pregnancy amid Israeli airstrikes and starvation in Gaza, giving birth to a sick infant named Sand, who suffered from hydrocephalus due to toxic gas exposure, displacement, and malnutrition. This condition resulted in partial paralysis, loss of movement, and a severed artery in the brain.
September 30, 2024
