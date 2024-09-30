World Share

Strike in Lebanese capital triggers fear among Beirut residents

A strike in the heart of the Lebanese capital has left residents of Beirut in fear and shock. At least four people have been confirmed dead in an attack that represents a new escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. There's no sign of a ceasefire agreement as Tel Aviv expands its aggression across the region. Priyanka Navani reports from the scene of the attack on central Beirut. #israel #airstrikes #lebanon