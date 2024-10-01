POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Heavy clashes as Israeli troops invade south Lebanon
05:27
World
Heavy clashes as Israeli troops invade south Lebanon
Over a million people have become displaced in Lebanon as more try to leave the country, The Israeli army has launched a ground offensive into southern Lebanon to uproot Hezbollah from the border. Israeli air strikes also hit the capital Beirut bringing more destruction to Hezbollah's stronghold in southern suburbs. James Dorsey joins us from Singapore. He is a Senior Fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
October 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?