Israel launches ground offensive in south Lebanon and strikes Beirut

The Israeli army has begun its ground offensive on southern Lebanon. They're saying its a 'limited operation' aimed at destroying Hezbollah infrastructure on the border area. Lebanese southern towns have come under intense Israeli artillery shelling. Fighter jets have also launched massive air strikes. Omar Nashabe joins us from Beirut. Nashabe is a Criminal Justice Analyst who also served as an adviser to Lebanese Minister of Interior.