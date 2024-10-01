POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu says nowhere in Middle East out of Israel's reach
TRT World speaks with Michel Helou, Secretary General of the Lebanese National Bloc, about the ongoing Lebanese-Israeli war. Helou shares personal insights on sheltering with his family amid the conflict and growing concerns about potential internal divisions within Lebanon. He also covers the possibility of the Lebanese army becoming involved and the deteriorating humanitarian situation, with organizations like the WFP and UNHCR stepping in to provide aid
October 1, 2024
