Lebanon’s health system faces crisis amid war
07:39
World
Lebanon’s health system faces crisis amid war
Dr. Firass Abiad, Lebanon's Minister of Public Health, discusses the escalating situation in Lebanon amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel. He addresses the tragic death toll, with over 600 reported casualties, and highlights the urgent need for humanitarian aid. Dr. Abiad shares details on how much aid has arrived to support the overwhelmed health system and what further assistance is required as the crisis deepens.
October 1, 2024
