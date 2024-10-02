World Share

Serbia and Albania Supplying Israel With Weapons and Fuel

This week marks one year since the start of the devastating war on Gaza, and Israel finds itself increasingly isolated on the global stage, facing accusations of genocide and war crimes. Over forty thousand civilians have been killed, millions displaced, and the world watches as the ICC and ICJ weigh in on potential charges against Israeli leaders. Yet, despite international condemnation, Israel has managed to improve relations with two Balkan states - Serbia and Albania. They have emerged as key supporters of Israel, offering more than just words of diplomatic backing. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp