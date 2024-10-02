POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How does the Gaza war shape the US election?
04:17
World
How does the Gaza war shape the US election?
Gaza war is bringing foreign policy to the forefront of the presidential race. With both candidates under pressure to address the humanitarian crisis, voters are demanding a more just and peace-driven approach.Dr Melani McAlister, professor of American studies and International Affairs explains to TRT World how the ongoing massacre committed by Israel in Gaza is shaping the 2024 presidential election.
October 2, 2024
