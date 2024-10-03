POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What are the major sexual abuse allegations facing US rapper P Diddy?
What are the major sexual abuse allegations facing US rapper P Diddy?
A shocking new report has revealed that P Diddy’s mounting sexual assault allegations include abuse of minors as young as 9.The US music mogul has, in the past year, been trailed by allegations of physical and sexual assault, dating back well into the 1990s.The barrage of accusations began to surface in November 2023, when Diddy’s ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, claimed she was raped and physical abused by the rapper during their relationship.The suit was quickly settled out of court, but a string of similar sexual assault claims followed.Here is a look at the major allegations against the increasingly notorious Diddy
October 3, 2024
