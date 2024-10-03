POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel says it struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters
02:33
World

Hezbollah says it's killed 17 Israeli soldiers during clashes in southern Lebanon. It comes after Israel launched fresh strikes on Hezbollah's stronghold in southern Beirut, claiming it struck the groups's intelligence headquarters. Tel Aviv says it's destroyed key equipment and command centres. Destruction from Israeli attacks is spread across the Lebanese capital, and several people have been killed. Victoria Innes reports.
October 3, 2024
