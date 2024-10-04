October 4, 2024
China marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic
China has begun its Golden Week holiday celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic This year’s celebration is the first since pandemic restrictions were lifted in December - and China started resuming international flights. China’s rising youth unemployment signals the nation’s economic woes are far from over. Phar Kim Beng, Founder and CEO of the Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena, joins TRT World.
