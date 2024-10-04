POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic
04:59
World
China marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic
China has begun its Golden Week holiday celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic This year’s celebration is the first since pandemic restrictions were lifted in December - and China started resuming international flights. China’s rising youth unemployment signals the nation’s economic woes are far from over. Phar Kim Beng, Founder and CEO of the Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena, joins TRT World.
October 4, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?