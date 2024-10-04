What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

China marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic

China has begun its Golden Week holiday celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic This year’s celebration is the first since pandemic restrictions were lifted in December - and China started resuming international flights. China’s rising youth unemployment signals the nation’s economic woes are far from over. Phar Kim Beng, Founder and CEO of the Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena, joins TRT World.