World Share

Türkiye uses proactive diplomacy for Gaza ceasefire

When an organisation like Amnesty International accuses Israel of operating an apartheid system against Palestinians, it's a heavy charge. So how do governments that back the Palestinians react to a country which counts the world's greatest superpower as its biggest ally? Is criticism of Israel also an accusation of American complicity? One of the strongest voices supporting the Palestinians is the Turkish one. Bera Karaman reports.