Protesters in the UK demand the govt stop arming Israel
In countries across Europe, hundreds of thousands of people have been turning out to condemn the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the hostilities. Furious at the inaction of European governments, organisers of the London protest said it could be the largest in British history, to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
October 6, 2024
