POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army orders further evacuations in northern Gaza
02:12
World
Israeli army orders further evacuations in northern Gaza
It's been yet another deadly weekend in the Gaza Strip after Israel bombed a mosque and a school. The Deir al-Balah mosque was being used as a shelter by thousands of displaced Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Health Authority, at least 24 people were killed in the attack and scores of others were injured. And a warning: some viewers might find the images in this report, disturbing.
October 6, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?