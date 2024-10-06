POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World Special Panel: Israel’s war on Gaza
The future of Palestinians in Gaza, and the occupied territories, have changed drastically since October 7. Now, the enclave is a site of death and destruction. More than 41,600 Palestinians have been killed on the streets, in their homes, in shelters and on hospital floors - those still surviving battle famine, disease and loss of their loved ones. TRT World’s Paul Hawkins discusses the past year Israel's war on Gaza, and the future with guests Dr. Ola Awad, Jamal Zahalka, Munir Nuseibah and Rateeba Natsheh.
October 6, 2024
