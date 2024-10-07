World Share

Palestine's enduring struggle for justice and resilience

For 76 years, Palestine has faced a struggle filled with tears, pain and sacrifice, yet it continues to embody resilience and hope. This story is far deeper than the events of October 7. In the past year, the Israeli occupation has intensified its aggression, leading to unprecedented levels of violence and oppression. This isn't just a conflict; it's a battle for humanity as well as ethical and moral values. Join us as we explore the ongoing struggle for justice and the human spirit's unwavering strength.