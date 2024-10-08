POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Western businesses feel the weight of Gaza boycotts
03:02
World
Western businesses feel the weight of Gaza boycotts
In the past year, boycott movements aimed at Israeli and global companies due to the war in Gaza have impacted businesses worldwide. Many companies, from fast food brands to technology firms, are reducing their workforce and closing stores after suffering major financial losses. And as Israel continues its attacks in the Middle East, these economic pressures are expected to intensify. Omer Bakkaloglu reports.
October 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?