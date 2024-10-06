POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron calls for sales of arms used in Gaza to be halted
04:03
World
Macron calls for sales of arms used in Gaza to be halted
The French President Emmanual Macron has announced his country is to halt arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza. He says the priority is a return to a political solution, but reiterated that France still supports Israel's security and safety. Shahram Akbarzadeh, professor of Middle East Politics at Deakin University in Australia says a Western country calling for an arms embargo against Israel is significant
October 6, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?