What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Macron calls for sales of arms used in Gaza to be halted

The French President Emmanual Macron has announced his country is to halt arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza. He says the priority is a return to a political solution, but reiterated that France still supports Israel's security and safety. Shahram Akbarzadeh, professor of Middle East Politics at Deakin University in Australia says a Western country calling for an arms embargo against Israel is significant