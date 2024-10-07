POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza families endure violence, suffering, and uncertainty
05:10
World
Gaza families endure violence, suffering, and uncertainty
In a year of unimaginable suffering, families in Gaza face relentless violence and despair. Daily threats from bombs and bullets leave mothers, fathers, and children in constant fear, stripped of their humanity and praying their lives will be spared. TRT World highlights the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, with hundreds of families erased in the past year. While the departed are mourned, survivors endure life-altering injuries and uncertainty as the war enters its second year.
October 7, 2024
