World
The ICJ is reviewing claims of genocide by Israel in Gaza
International diplomacy and ceasefire talks have so far failed to reign in Israel’s actions. So, throughout the past year, attention has turned to the top international court in the hope of intervention. Two separate matters have been contested in the International Court of Justice. Peter Herbert is the Co-Chair at Bandung Africa & Society of Black Lawyers and a retired judge, He explains more about that.
October 8, 2024
