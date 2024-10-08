POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
War On Gaza: One Year On – Bigger Than Five
54:50
World
October 7 marks a year since the events that sparked Israel’s relentless assault on Gaza that has left a trail of death and destruction that risks sparking a wider conflagration in the Middle East. In this special episode, we look at the deadly realities of life in Gaza – what UNICEF describes as a “war on children” – and scrutinize the role of Western powers in fueling Israel’s wars in Palestine and Lebanon.
October 8, 2024
