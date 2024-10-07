The story didn’t start on October 7

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza has shocked the world, with over 41,000 Palestinians killed and countless others wounded or missing. However, the story of Palestinian resistance began long before October 7; the Israeli occupation, marked by violence and tragedy, stretches back over 75 yearsIn this short film generated by artificial intelligence, we share the story of one family, reflecting the ongoing struggles in Palestine.
October 7, 2024
