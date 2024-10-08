POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Has Türkiye Mobilised for Palestinians As Israel’s War on Gaza Marks Its One-Year Anniversary?
25:39
World
How Has Türkiye Mobilised for Palestinians As Israel’s War on Gaza Marks Its One-Year Anniversary?
Israel's bombardment of Gaza eclipsed the one year mark with no signs of stopping. Rather than discussions about a potential post-war Gaza, the region is plunging deeper into conflict. With more than 41,000 Palestinians killed, many survivors are left feeling isolated. Global attention is turning to Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon and fears of an all-out war with Iran. Yet amid this turmoil, Türkiye has emerged as a steadfast ally to the Palestinian people. And that solidarity was on full display in Istanbul over the weekend. Guests: Tamer Qarmout, Assistant Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Hazar Vural Jane, Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Helin Sari Ertem, Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University
October 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?