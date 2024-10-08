World Share

Hezbollah leader rejects Israel's claims amid ongoing strikes

Hezbollah's Deputy Leader, Naim Qassam, has released a pre-recorded statement on the first anniversary of the group’s attacks on northern Israel. Qassam denied Israeli claims that Hezbollah’s military infrastructure has been seriously weakened by two weeks of airstrikes. He emphasized that the group won't be intimidated by "Israel, America, and the West." While he reiterated the group's desire for a ceasefire, it's unclear if this now includes a truce in Gaza. Political analyst Ronnie Chatah joins us from Beirut for further insight.